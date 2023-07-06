Spanish EU Presidency backs Cyprus-Israel energy cooperation

During the presentation of the priorities of the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU, Spanish Ambassador to Cyprus Gabriel Ferrán Carrión expressed support for energy cooperation between Cyprus and Israel. He emphasized Spain’s endorsement of the proposal made by the President of the Republic for EU involvement in reinvigorating negotiations on the Cyprus issue.

Ferrán Carrión highlighted that the Spanish EU Presidency, being the last full presidency before the upcoming European elections, faces the challenge of concluding numerous files within the limited timeframe of the European Commission and the European Parliament’s mandate. He emphasized the need for flexibility and the ability to swiftly respond to potential crises while addressing priority issues.

The Spanish Presidency intends to support Ukraine in achieving peace and addressing the economic and social consequences of the conflict. Ferrán Carrión mentioned the update of a document on potential risks inherited from the previous presidency.

Four priority lines were established by the Spanish Presidency. These include reindustrialization and open strategic autonomy, green transition and environmental adaptation, promoting social and economic justice, and strengthening European unity. The focus lies on addressing various aspects of European citizens’ daily lives.

Regarding reindustrialization and open strategic autonomy, Ferrán Carrión emphasized the promotion of dossiers that facilitate the development of strategic industries within Europe, as well as the strategic opening of supply chains through diversification with partners such as CELAC. Additionally, Spain aims to propose a forward-looking comprehensive strategy to ensure the economic security and global leadership of the EU.

Ferrán Carrión stressed the importance of combating climate change and environmental degradation as a legal and moral obligation. Spain plans to promote the reform of the electricity market to accelerate the deployment of renewable energies, reduce electricity prices, improve system stability, and prioritize legislative files related to initiatives like “Fit for 55.” The Spanish Presidency aims to lead the fight against climate change, creating opportunities and wealth throughout the EU.

The EU’s competitiveness and fairness are addressed under the priority line of promoting social and economic justice. The Spanish Presidency supports the establishment of minimum and common standards for corporate taxation across member states and intends to combat tax evasion by large multinationals, which currently costs the EU significant GDP points annually. Additionally, the revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework, fiscal rule reforms, and protection of vulnerable groups are emphasized.

Strengthening European unity is another priority for the Spanish Presidency. Spain highlights the need for continued support to Ukraine, unity among member states to face major challenges, deepening the internal market, completing the Banking Union, and improving common instruments such as NextGenerationEU. The Spanish Presidency also aims for more efficient and coordinated management of migration and asylum procedures.

The Spanish Presidency has scheduled several meetings and events, including the EU-CELAC Summit in Brussels, the Informal European Council and the European Political Community Summit in Granada, and the Union for the Mediterranean and Southern Neighbourhood Summit.

When asked about energy cooperation between Cyprus and Israel, the Spanish ambassador expressed sympathy towards the initiative, stating that Spain, as a fellow Mediterranean country on the edge of the EU, has positive electricity connections with Morocco and Algeria. He emphasized that connecting Europe to its neighbours would be beneficial for the entire continent.

Regarding the resumption of negotiations on the Cyprus issue, the Spanish Presidency supports the paragraphs in the recent European Council conclusions and shares the President of the Republic’s request for EU involvement. The ambassador emphasized the need for agreement among EU member states and all actors involved in the Cyprus issue. Spain intends to pay attention to this matter and provide assistance.

Regarding Spain’s economic relations and arms deals with Turkey and their impact on relations with Cyprus and efforts towards a solution to the Cyprus problem, the Spanish diplomat stated that while there are common problems and sensibilities between Spain and Turkey as Mediterranean countries, Spain is clear that there is an issue regarding CyprusDuring the presentation of the Spanish Presidency’s priorities for the Council of the EU, Gabriel Ferrán Carrión, the Spanish Ambassador to Cyprus, expressed support for energy cooperation between Cyprus and Israel. He also affirmed Spain’s endorsement of the proposal for EU involvement in revitalizing negotiations on the Cyprus issue put forward by the President of the Republic.

Ferrán Carrión acknowledged the challenges ahead for the Spanish EU Presidency as it is the last full presidency before the upcoming European elections. With a multitude of pending files, the Presidency aims to remain flexible and responsive to potential crises while focusing on priority issues.

Support for Ukraine in achieving peace and addressing the consequences of the conflict was emphasized by Ferrán Carrión. He also mentioned an update to a document on potential risks inherited from the previous presidency.

The Spanish Presidency outlined four priority lines: reindustrialization and open strategic autonomy, green transition and environmental adaptation, promoting social and economic justice, and strengthening European unity. These priorities aim to address specific aspects of European citizens’ lives.

Under the reindustrialization and open strategic autonomy priority, Ferrán Carrión emphasized the promotion of initiatives that facilitate the development of strategic industries within Europe and the diversification of supply chains through partnerships such as CELAC. Additionally, a comprehensive strategy will be proposed to ensure the EU’s economic security and global leadership.

In the context of combatting climate change and environmental degradation, the Spanish Presidency aims to reform the electricity market to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy sources, reduce electricity prices, improve system stability, and prioritize legislative files related to initiatives like “Fit for 55.” Spain intends to lead the fight against climate change and create opportunities for wealth throughout the EU.

Promoting social and economic justice involves establishing minimum and common standards for corporate taxation across member states, combating tax evasion by large multinationals, revising the Multiannual Financial Framework, reforming fiscal rules, and protecting vulnerable groups.

Strengthening European unity remains a priority, with continued support for Ukraine and a focus on deepening the internal market, completing the Banking Union, improving common instruments such as NextGenerationEU, and enhancing the management of migration and asylum procedures.

Several meetings and events have been scheduled during the Spanish Presidency, including the EU-CELAC Summit, the Informal European Council and European Political Community Summit, and the Union for the Mediterranean and Southern Neighbourhood Summit.

Regarding energy cooperation between Cyprus and Israel, the Spanish ambassador expressed support, highlighting Spain’s positive electricity connections with Morocco and Algeria as fellow Mediterranean countries. He emphasized the benefits of connecting Europe to its neighbouring countries.

Regarding the resumption of negotiations on the Cyprus issue, the Spanish Presidency supports the paragraphs in the recent European Council conclusions and sympathizes with the President of the Republic’s request for EU involvement. The ambassador acknowledged the need for agreement among EU member states and all actors involved in the Cyprus issue and pledged to provide assistance.

Concerning Spain’s economic relations and arms deals with Turkey, the Spanish diplomat clarified that although there are common problems and sensibilities shared between the countries as Mediterranean nations, Spain acknowledges the EU’s concerns regarding the Cyprus issue. Spain advocates for a solution based on UN resolutions and maintains open channels of communication with Turkey, through which it has conveyed the Cypriot government’s requests in the past.

Read more: