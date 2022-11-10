SOS from Larnaca municipal food bank, charity contribution on the decline

Larnaca’s municipal food bank is running out of money and resources now that prices and inflation are on the rise and contribution to charity is on the decline, Philenews reported on Thursday.

The ever-rising cost of living “threatens” dozens of families in coastal Larnaca which are on the verge of poverty, according to Kokos Gerasimou who runs the bank.

“Their livelihood depends on the weekly food supplies they get from the municipal food bank which is in operation since 2013 but has recorded a dramatic decrease in the number of donors,” he added.

Gerasimou also said all cash reserves of the food bank have been exhausted and that out of 10 monthly donors they are now left with only three.

At the moment, 84 families are approved and receive weekly aid packages from the municipal food bank.

However, since the beginning of November there has been an increasing flow of applications after hotels and other tourist businesses shut down for winter. Among them are some families who will not immediately receive unemployment benefits.

Among the products given to the beneficiaries are minced meat, chicken and pork meat. There are also families that ask for baby milk and diapers.