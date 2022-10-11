Sopaz wholesalers protest outside Presidential Palace against eviction

Wholesalers on Tuesday morning protested a Nicosia Municipality decision to evict them from Sopaz area.

Following a decision of the Municipal Council, the Nicosia Municipality asked wholesalers to evacuate the area by 31 October.

According to the Police, due to the protest, the road in front of the Presidential Palace closed temporarily.

Andreas Joseph, Director of the President’s Press Office, met with a delegation of the wholesalers and received a memo with their demands.

Joseph said the Agriculture Minister has already undertaken an initiative to resolve the issue.

He noted that the initiative is in progress, urging wholesalers to show patience, adding that there is a will for cooperation.

He also stressed that the government realizes the vital role of wholesalers in the supply chain, the country’s economy, and society.