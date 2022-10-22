Some 86.1% of population received primary vaccination against COVID-19

Vaccination remains the most important tool against COVID-19, Christina Giannaki, permanent secretary of the Health Ministry, said on Saturday, adding that until October 20, 2022, some 81.6% of the population over 18 years old had received primary vaccination, while 72% were vaccinated with a booster dose, including the 3rd, 4th, and 5th one.

Mrs. Giannaki was talking within the framework of a Scientific Conference on Vaccinations organized under Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas.

A Health Ministry announcement noted that Mrs. Giannaki said that vaccination remains one of the most essential tools of humanity against a large number of illnesses, adding that the Health Ministry has long invested in the immunity of the population through vaccination.

She added that the Health Ministry is trying hard to increase health professionals’ knowledge through ongoing training since the health sector develops continuously.