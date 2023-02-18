Some 80% of schools in Cyprus have undergone seismic upgrading

Approximately 80% of schools in Cyprus have undergone seismic upgrading, without this meaning that the remaining buildings face serious structural problems.

Considering that there are about 750 school buildings, it means that 600 of them can withstand even a strong earthquake. The remaining about 150 have been checked and it was decided that they do not face any immediate problem of collapsing in case of a strong earthquake.

For some of them, it is being considered whether it is more advantageous to demolish and rebuild them from scratch rather than to reinforce them with seismic protection. The majority of these 150 buildings simply need maintenance.

The explanation given to us by the Ministry is that it is neither rational nor in the public interest to upgrade a building from a seismic point of view if it is not energy efficient, something, which on the one hand entails increased operating costs and on the other hand does not serve the children either.

For all upgrades to be considered in the best interest, the cost of upgrading must be less than 50% of the cost of constructing a new building.

A Ministry of Education official to whom we submitted a question on this matter assured us that there is no school building that is currently in operation and that has been evaluated to be in need of demolition or has extensive structural problems.