Some 50 G/C university students rent in cheaper breakaway northern Nicosia

Some 50 Greek Cypriot university students are renting places in the breakaway northern part of the capital because it’s cheaper, Philenews reported on Thursday.

Both rents and the standard of living in the breakaway north are lower there than in the Republic’s free areas, according to MP Alecos Tryfonides who raised the issue before parliament.

Addressing the House Education Committee he also said students pay about €170 for a one-bedroom apartment in the occupied areas.

And between €200 and €220 for a two-bedroom apartment – rents which are, by far, lower than those in the free areas.

Tryfonides, who visited the students renting in the north, also said most of them come from mountainous areas and other communities but not of Nicosia.