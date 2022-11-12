Some 473 catalytic converters stolen from cars this year

NewsLocalSome 473 catalytic converters stolen from cars this year

Thefts of catalytic converters have become a frequent incident recently, while two people reached the point of committing a murder attempt to escape arrest.

People steal converters in broad daylight since the whole process lasts only 30 seconds when the culprits have a special tool.

On Friday in the Pallouriotissa area of Nicosia, two people got under a car even though it was 10:00 in the morning and could have been easily seen, removed the catalytic converter in no time, and disappeared.

A neighbor who saw the whole scene informed the Police but by the time members of the force arrived the culprits had disappeared.

As a Police spokesman told Phieleleftheros, people steal catalytic inverters either to sell them or to remove a small metal that is worth something.

Without catalytic converters, cars make a lot of noise, and additionally, they fail roadworthiness tests.

According to Police data, some 473 thefts of catalytic converters have been reported from the beginning of the year until 31/10/2022 and 44 arrests of suspects have taken place. Most cases (177) took place in Larnaca, 149 in Nicosia, 130 in Limassol, nine in Famagusta, six in Paphos, and two in Morphou.

