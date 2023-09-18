Some 410 kilos of cannabis confiscated between January 1-September 7 this year

Cyprus police have confiscated almost 410 kilos of cannabis between January 1 and September 7 this year, compared to some 349 kilos within the whole of last year.

As for 2021, police confiscated some 241 kilograms of cannabis and this shows that both last year and this year the quantities are much higher compared to 2021. It is also obvious that drug dealing rings have become stronger after the coronavirus pandemic.

Philenews also reported on Monday that – after a number of years – heroin has made a comeback in Cyprus with police confiscating a kilo within the year’s first nine months.

At the same time, law enforcement authorities have managed to arrest people who had been a target for some time as they seem to be hiding behind drug trafficking.

Anti-drug squad’s Stelios Sergides said that a total of 766 drug cases were investigated this year, of which 115 are serious – that is, involving large quantities. Moreover, 781 individuals have been handcuffed this year, so far.

In 2022, the number of cases investigated reached a total of 1,017.

And for the first time, a significant number of homeless people are among those who have entered rehabilitation centres, Sergides also said.