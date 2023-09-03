NewsLocalSocial Welfare Minister: We will financially support the owner of the mini...

Social Welfare Minister: We will financially support the owner of the mini market in Limassol

Officials of the Ministry of Social Welfare visited the migrant owner of the shop, which was damaged during the riots in Limassol on Friday.

According to a post by the Deputy Minister of Social Welfare, Marilena Evangellou, on platform X, from the very first moment, officials of the Ministry visited the owner of the shop, who is a mother with minor children.

“The Deputy Ministry will financially support the immediate needs of the family and provide psychosocial support,” the Deputy Minister said in her post.

