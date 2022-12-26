NewsLocalSnow on Troodos Mountain (image)

Snow on Troodos Mountain (image)

The first snowflakes have fallen in Troodos according to a picture from skicyprus.com.

At the same time, in its weather bulletin, the Meteorological Service reported that snow or sleet is expected to fall today.

By gavriella
