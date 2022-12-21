NewsLocalSnow and lower temperatures as winter finally hits Cyprus

Snow and lower temperatures as winter finally hits Cyprus

Winter
Winter

Isolated storms all across Cyprus and light snow late on Wednesday at the peaks of Troodos Mountain are expected on Wednesday with the temperature dropping by up to 3 degrees centigrade.

This is what director of the meteorological service Kleanthis Nicolaides told state radio, adding that the weekend will actually be just fine.

And that only clouds are expected on Sunday, Christmas Day.

Nonetheless, increased clouds may give isolated showers both on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures are expected to rise from Thursday, with no significant change expected until Saturday.

This means that the temperature is above the average climatic values for the season.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Refugee and migration crisis is quite costly for Cyprus, survey shows
Next article
Sun newspaper’s column about Meghan most complained about ever-UK press regulator

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros