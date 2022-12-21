Snow and lower temperatures as winter finally hits Cyprus

Isolated storms all across Cyprus and light snow late on Wednesday at the peaks of Troodos Mountain are expected on Wednesday with the temperature dropping by up to 3 degrees centigrade.

This is what director of the meteorological service Kleanthis Nicolaides told state radio, adding that the weekend will actually be just fine.

And that only clouds are expected on Sunday, Christmas Day.

Nonetheless, increased clouds may give isolated showers both on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures are expected to rise from Thursday, with no significant change expected until Saturday.

This means that the temperature is above the average climatic values for the season.