Smart traffic lights to be installed in Nicosia and Limassol, Transport Minister says

Minister of Transport, Giannis Karousos, announced today that a total of 125 smart traffic light systems would be installed in both Nicosia and Limassol, aiming to tackle the traffic congestion issues in the cities.

In statements after the consecration of the waters in the harbor of Agia Napa on the occasion of the feast of Epiphany, Mr. Karousos said that “in a few days the Ministry of Transport will launch a tender for the installation of smart lights, essentially intelligent transport systems, in 125 locations in Nicosia and Limassol. At these 125 points, traffic will be controlled by sensors and artificial intelligence, as they will communicate with each other.”

He also noted that “we have tried something similar at the roundabout of Agia Fyla in Limassol, where we had an improvement of more than 50%”.

Karousos also said that among the measures for traffic, is the construction of the road networks, such as the perimeter road, which will reduce cars at the entrance of Nicosia by 25%, as well as the project of Ippokratous – Argyroupoleos streets, which will come to add another 25% percent.

Still, he continued, “there is Alexandroupoleos in Strovolos that will also be tendered in the coming months and decongest the center of Strovolos by 70%.”

Of course, the Transport Minister noted, “technology is also coming, which will contribute another 10-35% to improving traffic, along with flexible hours and some other things that we have been moving forward.”