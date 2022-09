A small tremor of magnitude 2.4 was reported around nine in the morning on Sunday eleven kilometres northwest of coastal Limassol.

The quake hit at a very shallow depth of 5 km and no damage or injuries were reported.

Towns or cities near the epicenter where the quake might have been felt as very weak shaking include Spitali located 2 km from the epicenter.

Also, Pano Polemidhia, 8 km away, Ýpsonas, 10 km away, and Limassol city, 11 km away.