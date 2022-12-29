Small decrease in total bank deposits in November

Deposits in banks in Cyprus registered a small decline in November following three months of increase, dropping to €51.7 billion, according to data published by the Central Bank of Cyprus.

Total deposits in November 2022 recorded a net (excluding changes resulting from reclassifications, exchange rate and other adjustments) decrease of €13.2 million, compared with a net increase of €434.5 million in October 2022.

Total liquidity in the banking system amounted to €24.6 billion.

The annual growth rate stood at -0.1%, compared with 0.9% in October 2022, the CBC said.

Furthermore, total loans in November 2022 recorded a net decrease of €19.2 million, compared with a net decrease of €171.9 million in October 2022.

The annual growth rate stood at 0.8%, compared with 0.9% in October 2022, the CBC added.