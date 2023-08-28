Skies open up as August rain hits Paphos [VIDEO]

Paphos experienced an entirely different start to the day today. After months of scorching temperatures and an entire year with barely a drop of rain, the skies unexpectedly opened up. Swift and intense downpours swept in, accompanied by thunder and lightning.

The first raindrops began on the lower-lying areas and the foothills of the district shortly after 5 a.m. In sporadic bursts, the weather showcased a remarkable departure from the norm during this time of the year.

Persistently, the rain continued its rhythm until the clock struck 7 a.m., painting a scene that Paphos had almost forgotten amidst this summer’s heat.

