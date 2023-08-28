Skies open up as August rain hits Paphos [VIDEO]

NewsLocalSkies open up as August rain hits Paphos

Paphos Rain
Paphos experienced an entirely different start to the day today. After months of scorching temperatures and an entire year with barely a drop of rain, the skies unexpectedly opened up. Swift and intense downpours swept in, accompanied by thunder and lightning.

The first raindrops began on the lower-lying areas and the foothills of the district shortly after 5 a.m. In sporadic bursts, the weather showcased a remarkable departure from the norm during this time of the year.

Persistently, the rain continued its rhythm until the clock struck 7 a.m., painting a scene that Paphos had almost forgotten amidst this summer’s heat.

Read more:

Met Department issues yellow warning for thunderstorms, hail

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
