Sizzling weekend ahead in Cyprus, health warnings to be issued

Excessive heat warnings will be in issued in Cyprus this weekend as dangerously hot temperatures loom, according to the Meteorological Service.

The temperature is expected to rise and range between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius both on Saturday and Sunday, Met Service officer Panagiotis Georgiou told Philenews.

Similar climatic conditions are expected on Monday as well, but then the temperature is to drop slightly and range below 40 degrees Centigrade. At least for a few days.

Health authorities are getting ready to issue warnings that the danger of dehydration and heat stroke if outside for extended periods of time will be high.

August is a very hot month I Cyprus but the sky is clear with no rain.

The weather at Troodos mountains is a bit colder with the average temperature ranging between 30 and 33 degrees Centigrade during the day.