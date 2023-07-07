NewsLocalSix taxi drivers arrested after brawl at Paphos airport

Six taxi drivers arrested after brawl at Paphos airport

Paphos police arrested six persons after a brawl between taxi drivers erupted at the city’s airport on Thursday.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou, the quarrel started between groups of taxi drivers at the arrivals area of the airport around 2:45 on Thursday.

Nicolaou said that they started fighting after a disagreement over work-related matters and parking spots.

Six persons aged 21, 22, 39, 48, 50 and 52 were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released after they were charged in writing.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
