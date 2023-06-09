Six months after new parental leave law and no payments have been made

Six months after the Cyprus Parliament passed the new Paternity, Parental, Caring, Force Majeure Leave and Flexible Work Arrangements for Work-Life Balance Law and beneficiaries are still waiting for the provided payments.

And all this because the Social Security Service has failed to make the necessary changes in its computer system to allow for the relevant payments, Philenews reports.

The shocking news came to the fore during a Wednesday meeting between Labour Minister Yiannis Panagiotou with members of the House Labour Committee.

The Minister stressed the need for cooperation between the legislature and the executive before adding: “It is good when we decide on something to be sure that the infrastructure is in place to make it happen.”

The Law provides for the right to be paid paternity leave and parental leave, the right for carer’s leave and force majeure leave.

Additionally, the Law provides for the right of parents of children up to 8 years of age and caregivers to request flexible work arrangements from their employers.