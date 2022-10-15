Six missing persons checked in relation to Limassol body

CID investigators have started scanning files with missing persons in an effort to assess whether the body found on Thursday, near the helipad of the Limassol General Hospital, belongs to someone reported missing.

According to Phileleftheros information, investigations focus on six specific persons who have been missing since 2010.

At the same time, two coroners and one anthropologist continue the body’s examination.

It is a difficult job that will take several days since the body is in an advanced state of decomposition and specialized tests will be needed in order to draw safe conclusions.

The post-mordem began on Friday and will continue. Various pieces of evidence have been taken and will be sent to the Institute of Neurology and Genetics.

Even though the sex has not been officially determined, the first indications point to the body belonging to a woman.

The body was spotted on Thursday by a worker who was carrying out gardening jobs within the helipad. After he saw the body, the man informed his employer who called the police.

Questions have emerged regarding the location where the body was found since it is a fenced area used only for air ambulance services.

Phileleftheros writes that sources have also expressed their surprise that the body was just found now, as it should have been in the area for a long time, judging from its state of decomposition.

Read More: DNA to provide information about the body discovered in Limassol