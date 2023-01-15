Six landmark projects in the heart of Nicosia (photos)

Projects that are changing the heart of Nicosia, highlighting its developmental and social character, and improving the quality of life of its residents were recently visited by the President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades. These are projects that are being implemented or have been implemented during his ten-year rule, and he chose to highlight them.

The six landmark projects that the President visited are:

New Mental Health Centre in Athalassa

The New Mental Health Centre, at a total cost of €33 million, includes well-equipped building facilities that allow for the provision of high-quality treatment, rehabilitation, and reintegration services for people with mental health problems.

Redevelopment and regeneration of the old GSP site.

The project is co-financed by the European Union Cohesion Fund, the state budget, and the Municipality of Nicosia, under the programming period 2021-2027. The total cost of the project is expected to exceed €22 million. The transformation and redevelopment of the old GSP site will include the creation of an urban square, green spaces, and recreational areas, as well as the construction of an underground parking area. The underground car park is expected to serve both the above uses and the wider urban area, including the commercial center of the city within the walls. The project is considered crucial for the revitalization of Old Nicosia and for enhancing sustainable mobility through the use of shuttle buses, the starting point of which is located within the project.

Information and Training Centre for the enhancement of employment and entrepreneurship in the Nicosia Municipality.

This is a project that, through the implementation of programs and appropriately designed infrastructure, contributes to the creation of a true welfare state and an inclusive society. The project, with a total budget of €1 million, is housed in the renovated and appropriately designed “Foinieas” building and focuses its activities on increasing the employment of people belonging to vulnerable groups of the population, reconciling family and professional life, removing the social exclusion, enhancing personal development, encouraging entrepreneurship and improving the provision of social services in deprived urban areas.

Restoration of the old Supreme Court building to house the Administrative Court

The restoration of the building of the old Supreme Court, which will house the newly established Administrative Court, cost €5 million from national funds. This project will contribute to the modernization of the structures and framework governing the functioning of the justice system, including the building facilities, with a view to ensuring the prompt and efficient delivery of justice.

Reconstruction and restoration of the Pancyprian Gymnasium

The project was carried out with absolute respect to the historical physiognomy and identity of the Pancyprian Gymnasium and with a priority to fully satisfy its educational needs, through the reconstruction, restoration, and maintenance of its buildings. The total cost of the project, which started in June 2016 and was completed in September 2022, amounted to 8 million euros.

Redevelopment of the commercial triangle of Makarios – Evagorou – Stasikratous streets (Phase B’).

Following the completion of the first phase of the Makarios – Stasikratous – Evagorou commercial triangle redevelopment, the Nicosia Municipality has completed, on schedule, the second phase of this important project, at a total cost of €14 million. The project was financed by the Cohesion Fund of the European Union, under the “Promoting sustainable transport and reducing carbon dioxide emissions” axis.

During his visits, the President of the Republic expressed his great satisfaction.