Six arrests over fighting during Eoka leader Grivas’ memorial service

Six young men have been arrested over the fighting that broke out in the Limassol area of the hideout and tomb of Eoka leader Georgios Grivas Digenis during Sunday’s memorial service for him.

This is what Philenews reported on Monday, adding that a total of seven arrest warrants have be issued – so far.

Six police officers and two civilians were injured during the clashes that lasted for about two hours. At the same time, a number of cars, shop windows and rubbish bins have suffered damages.

The amount of damage has not yet been calculated, and police said investigations are ongoing to identify those involved in the clashes which saw stones and Molotov cocktails being thrown.

CCTV footage and other audiovisual material received are being studied, while a crisis management centre has been set up.

Initial evidence shows that fans of Nicosia football team Apoel went to the area near the hideout and began to argue with those of Limassol’s Apollon team.

By Annie Charalambous
