Six arrested for stabbing

A 23-year-old foreigner, a resident of Chrysochous apartment, complained to the police that on Saturday afternoon and while he was in his home with other roommates, one of them attacked him and beat him. At the same time, the second one injured him with a knife in the shoulder blade and neck.

The 23-year-old went to Paphos Hospital, where it was found that he suffered injuries to his nose and lips and lacerations to his right shoulder blade and neck and after being given first aid, he was discharged.

Police examinations identified the two 33-year-old roommates of the complainant, who were arrested and taken into custody to facilitate investigations into an ongoing case of conspiracy to commit a felony and a misdemeanor, wounding, and assault causing actual bodily harm.

Police investigations also revealed that both the 23-year-old complainant, one of his arrested roommates, and two other persons, residing in the territory of the Republic of Cyprus illegally.

All four persons were arrested for this offense.