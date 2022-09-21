Single-use plastics to be banned as of October 1

The EU directive regarding single-use plastics comes in effect on October 1 and this means that – amongst other – cotton buds sticks, chopsticks and balloons will no longer be on the market.

This is what head of the Green Party Haralambos Theopemptou said in a statement on Wednesday reminding that the 2019/904 regulation is set to have a major impact on the future of the EU plastics market.

Specifically, other single‑use products that fall within the Directive’s ambit are:

Beverage containers (including bottles) with a capacity of up to three litres;

Cups for beverages, including their covers and lids;

Food containers;

Packets and wrappers intended for food;

Plates, cutlery (forks, knives, spoons, chopsticks), straws and beverage stirrers;

Plastic carrier bags;

Certain sanitary products and wet wipes;

Tobacco products and filters.

Theopemptou also said the reality in Cyprus is that because the Directive was enforced in most EU countries a year ago, importers from Europe were bringing in the correct ones.

An example, he added, are the cotton buds prevailing in the market which are made of wood or compressed paper.

The problem is still there with those making direct imports from third countries and customs will now have to detect them.

And of course there will be a problem with illegal supplies from the breakaway Turkish- occupied areas, he added.