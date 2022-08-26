Single cab with four minors inside driven off cliff, 13-year-old battles for his life

A 13-year-old boy is battling for his life after the single cab he was in and driven by a 15-year-old boy in rural Limassol district fell from a 20m cliff on Thursday evening.

Police also said on Friday that all four minors, aged between 15 and 17, who were in the single cab had to be ‘freed’ from the wreckage by Fire Brigade members.

The other three minors appear to be in good health but still under supervision in Limassol General Hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident which seems to be the result of speeding. They will also look into why the vehicle was driven by the unlicensed teenager.