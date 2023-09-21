Simultaneous vaccinations against COVID and influenza to start in October

The Ministry of Health on Thursday presented its plan to vaccinate the population against COVID-19 and influenza for the upcoming autumn and winter.

Vaccinations for both COVID-19 and seasonal influenza will be administered simultaneously at existing Ministry of Health Vaccination Centres, starting on October 2, it said.

The administration of influenza vaccines will continue to be administered by personal physicians for those who do not wish to take the COVID-19 vaccine, the Ministry noted.

COVID-19 vaccination efforts during the fall/winter season will focus on protecting persons over the age of 60 years, as well as other vulnerable persons, regardless of age, with underlying comorbidities and immunosuppression.

Vaccinations will be carried out by appointment and initially, priority will be given to groups more vulnerable to serious diseases.

Regarding the seasonal influenza vaccine, the focus is also on healthy children and adolescents, as well as adult professionals, to reduce infectiousness.

Cyprus as a member state of the European Union has access to the latest approved COVID-19 vaccines, in quantities required to protect vulnerable groups and to address the epidemiological evolution of the virus.

“In accordance with the ECDC and EMA, regarding the update of the COVID-19 vaccine formulation, BioNTech-Phizer has adapted the COVID-19 vaccine to target the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron XBB 1.5 strain, which is closely related to other currently circulating variants,” said Dr. Elena Gabriel, the Health Ministry’s Permanent Secretary.

She added that “of the 158,400 Comirnaty Omicron Omicron XBB.1.5 vaccines from Pfizer, we will have received more than 70,000 by early October,” adding that “this vaccine can be used in adults, regardless of their vaccination history.”

In addition, Dr. Gabriel noted that Cyprus is participating by ordering a number of vaccines with the newly adapted Novavax vaccine, which will be delivered as soon as it receives approval from the EMA.

In relation to vaccines against seasonal influenza, Dr. Gabriel said that according to existing contracts, 170,000 vaccines are expected, while 30,000 are for the new Efluelda vaccine and will be given only to people over 70 years of age, according to the recommendations of the National Advisory Committee.

Health Minister, Dr. Popi Kanari, said that 84.9% of the population aged 60 years and over in the countries of the European Union, received a first booster dose by August 2023. She added that for the second booster dose, the percentage is at 35.6%, while only 4% of the population aged 60 years and over have received a third booster dose.

Regarding seasonal influenza, the Health Minister said that during the winter months, it takes on epidemic proportions in Europe and is a major cause of morbidity and mortality in all Member States, adding that “complications of influenza are most common in the elderly and in people suffering from chronic diseases.”

Therefore, she noted, “The best way to prevent influenza and its complications is vaccination. As influenza viruses change, it is required that the influenza vaccine each year keeps pace with the viruses that are circulating.”