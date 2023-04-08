Showers and storms on the way during Orthodox Holy Week, dust persists this weekend

A weekend of dust is followed by a stormy Holy Week, at least through to Wednesday, with Cyprus is affected by a high pressure system, giving way to a low one tomorrow evening.

A thin layer of microparticles dust, particularly harmful to people with long term respiratory issues, as well as children and the elderly, will persist in the atmosphere until Holy Monday before clearing out in a showery setting.

Overcast skies today will bring light showers locally, mainly on the mountains.

Winds will initially be light variable, force three, gradually turning mainly light to moderate northeasterly to southeasterly, force three to four, over calm to slight seas.

Temperatures will rise to 24 degrees Celsius inland, 22 in coastal regions and 14 on the mountains.

Overcast this evening, with high cloud at intervals and moderate winds force four over slight seas. Temperatures will drop to 14 degrees Celsius inland, 15 in coastal regions and 8 on the mountains.

Holy Week will start out blustery, with isolated showers and storms expected in certain areas, but mostly on the mountains, as temperatures drop near the seasonal average over the next three days.