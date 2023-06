Local showers and isolated thunderstorms can be expected on Monday, Holy Spirit’s holiday, according to the island’s Met Service.

The winds will be southwesterly to southeasterly, force 3 to 4 Beaufort over smooth to slight sea.

The temperature will rise to around 29 C inland, 28 C in the northern coasts, 26 C in the remaining coastal areas, and around 21 C in the mountain areas.