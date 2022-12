Around noon on Sunday police chased a motorcyclist in the heart of Limassol city and fired warning shots I the air after he was seen moving suspiciously.

The 24-year-old motorcyclist tried to flee the area the moment he spotted the police.

He was then pursued by members of the Limassol Police Division who fired warning shots in the air.

The motorcyclist then lost control of his bike which overturned.

He got handcuffed and taken into custody after one kilo of drugs was found in his possession.