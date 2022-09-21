NewsLocalShocking kickbacks in Turkish Cypriot properties management department

Shocking kickbacks in Turkish Cypriot properties management department

An officer at the government department charged with managing Turkish Cypriot properties had asked for a €20,000 kickback from a refugee woman so that he would act as an intermediary to a second person.

And all that in a bid for her to be granted a Turkish Cypriot property without having to go through dragging state procedures.

This was one shocking example House Committee for Refugees chairman Nicos Kettiros raised before representatives of the Law Office as well as the Audit Service but also before the Interior Minister.

The shock was not limited there since Kettiros also raised additional kickback cases, one involving a head of a district office as well.

He also referred to land taken from a professional farmer and given to a tailor so that he would collect rent.

Figures given out by Interior Minister Nicos Nouris were equally shocking. To start with, 23 out of the  34 agreements signed were transactions carried out by officers of the Department’s Paphos branch. That’s when the Minister said that conclusions can be drawn.

He also said that an officer in Paphos, who was appointed in 2009, got eight Turkish Cypriot properties.

By Annie Charalambous
