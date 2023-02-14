Shocking details arise from labour exploitation case in Famagusta livestock farm

Shocking details arise from a labour exploitation case in Famagusta where 14 Indian migrants have been relocated to state protection centres after a coordinated crackdown on a livestock farm, according to Philenews.

The Greek Cypriot farm owner allegedly forced the migrants to work seven days a week, without rest or pay, while withholding all their travel documents.

The Anti-Trafficking of Persons police squad had received specific information about the case before making the raid a week ago.

The operation also involved the Famagusta Immigration Service, British Bases police and officers from the Labour Ministry.

The workers were found in poor condition with police saying there was evidence of victimisation.

They were therefore taken to a safe place for psychological support and protection.

The workers have started giving testimony to the police and the Attorney General’s office will decide the further handling of the case.

Earlier, the police said they received a tip-off that migrant workers were being exploited at the site in question.

The exhausted workers were also forced to live in unsuitable conditions.

Reported cases of exploitation in workplaces are rising. Police spokesman Christos Andreou told Phileleftheros that from July 2021 to December 2022, nine people were convicted for workplace exploitation, with sentences ranging from three to ten years in prison.

Furthermore, in 2022, the Anti-Trafficking squad identified 16 victims of exploitation in workplaces, investigated 11 cases and conducted 30 operations. In 2021, 17 victims were identified, while in 2020 there were 25 victims.