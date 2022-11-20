She said YES: Larnaca marathon runner proposes after race

NewsLocalShe said YES: Larnaca marathon runner proposes after race

Wars, hunger, climate crisis, household troubles, energy bills, uncertainty, the order of an exhausting day.

But it’s not all bad news saturating our hearts with gloom and doom.

Love conquers all and Iurii Pegushin made that very, very public indeed.

His partner was in for a big surprise as he bent down on one knee and proposed to her at the finish line of the 5th Radisson Blu Larnaca International Marathon.

She said YES, to his big relief we imagine and dozens clapped away in congratulations, wishing them the very best in the ‘race’ of their lives. Literally so.

The story was run on a number of internet news outlets and credit goes out for this heartwarming moment.

By Constantinos Tsintas
