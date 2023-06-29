NewsLocalSex trafficking case sees client also found guilty - for the first...

Sex trafficking case sees client also found guilty – for the first time in Cyprus

US says Cyprus 'fully meets' minimum anti-human trafficking standards

Nicosia Assize Court on Wednesday found guilty two men in connection with sex trafficking while – for the first time in Cyprus – a client was also sentenced.

At the same time, another person was acquitted of charges of two attempted rapes of the same victim but convicted for making threats against her, Philenews reports.

This case was investigated by the Police Anti-Trafficking Bureau in 2021. And the victim was an 18-year-old girl at the time while the three accused men were all from Romania.

As for the client, he was convicted of using the services of an exploited victim and of rape.

The Assizes court ordered the Romanians who face trafficking charges as well as the client to remain in custody. They were all free up until now.

And later on Thursday, the Court will hear pleas by their defence lawyers to mitigate the sentence while the final decision is expected to be taken on Friday.

Read more:

US report on trafficking in Cyprus: More funding, better enforcement of regulations needed, despite progress

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Proposed permanent solution to tackle foreclosures issue through CBC
Next article
Salvaged pieces of Titan submersible are returned, in St. John’s harbour

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros