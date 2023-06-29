Sex trafficking case sees client also found guilty – for the first time in Cyprus

Nicosia Assize Court on Wednesday found guilty two men in connection with sex trafficking while – for the first time in Cyprus – a client was also sentenced.

At the same time, another person was acquitted of charges of two attempted rapes of the same victim but convicted for making threats against her, Philenews reports.

This case was investigated by the Police Anti-Trafficking Bureau in 2021. And the victim was an 18-year-old girl at the time while the three accused men were all from Romania.

As for the client, he was convicted of using the services of an exploited victim and of rape.

The Assizes court ordered the Romanians who face trafficking charges as well as the client to remain in custody. They were all free up until now.

And later on Thursday, the Court will hear pleas by their defence lawyers to mitigate the sentence while the final decision is expected to be taken on Friday.

