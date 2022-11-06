Severe weather warning between noon and 8pm on Monday

Winter storm ‘Eva’ which is now battering Greece is to hit Cyprus as well with the Met Service issuing a warning for severe weather from noon till 8pm on Monday.

The intensity of the rain – all across the island – is expected to vary between 35 and 50 millimeters per hour while hail is also on the forecast.

As for the temperature, it will drop but still continue being just above the season’s average.

Specifically, the temperature will rise to 23 degrees Celsius inland, 24 C in coastal areas and 13 C in the mountains.