Several drivers fined on the streets of Paphos on Saturday night

A total of 43 drivers were reported in a single night in Paphos district, as part of a coordinated operation by members of the Paphos Police and the PMAD to prevent crime and road collisions.

As the Paphos Police Director, Nikos Tsappis, told Philenews, a total of 43 complaints were made on Saturday night, of which 17 related to drivers under the influence of alcohol and two under the influence of drugs. Of those, he said, five were located in the City of Gold City apartment.

“Also as part of the crackdown on noise pollution,” Mr. Tsappis said, “a recreation center was searched in the Polis Chrysochous area under a court warrant. From it, instruments transmitting music were seized and the owner was denounced since he did not have the relevant permits”.

In total, the Paphos Police Director concluded, six leisure centers in the Chrysochous district were reported for not having the required licenses, while a driver in the same area was arrested after a small number of drugs were found in his possession.