Several arrests in Agia Napa and Protaras for drugs and illegal employment

Within the framework of the almost daily action plans prepared by the Famagusta Police Directorate in the tourist areas of Protaras and Agia Napa, coordinated operations took place with the participation of other Police branches.

During the operations, 115 establishments and 166 people were checked. There were 41 charges for illegal employment, illegal work, illegal stay, operation of establishment without license, without license to sell alcohol, violation of working hours, illegal possession of drugs and others.

There were also 141 additional charges for traffic violations, 13 of which had to do with driving under the influence of alcohol. Furthermore, six third-country nationals were arrested since they were found working without the relevant permit, while one of them was illegally in Cyprus.

Furthermore, six people were arrested for illegal possession of drugs.

The coordinated operations will continue during the whole tourist period.

