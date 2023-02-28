Seven people, including five children, injured after Paphos road accident

Seven people, including five children, on Sunday afternoon sustained injuries after a road accident in coastal Paphos, traffic police said.

Specifically, a 45-year-old man driving on the Kelokedara-Stavrokonnou road with his wife and their five children aged between six and 17 as passengers lost control of the car on a left-hand road bend.

The circumstances under which this happened causing the car to turn sideways and come to a halt on the left-hand side of the road are still under investigation.

All seven inside were injured and taken by ambulance to the Accident and Emergency Department of Paphos General Hospital.

According to the doctor on duty, none of them sustained serious injuries.

However, two of the minors – aged 14 and 15 – were kept overnight for further treatment mainly for precautionary reasons.

The 45-year-old driver was given an alcohol test with a zero reading.