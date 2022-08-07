NewsLocalSeven contacts of first Monkeypox case to be vaccinated

Seven contacts of first Monkeypox case to be vaccinated

Today, Sunday, seven people, who have been the contacts of the first Monkeypox case, will be vaccinated, Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas said. Asked about the health conditions of the three confirmed cases, he said it was good.

The Minister said the recent two cases of Monkeypox refer to a tourist and a seaman.

He also thanked Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakidou for her assistance in getting the vaccines, as well as the Health Minister of Israel who offered to supply Cyprus in case finding vaccines from the European Union was not possible.

