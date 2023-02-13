Setting up ‘unity government’ is new President’s first challenge

Now that Nikos Christodoulides won Sunday’s run-off election to become the new Cyprus President his first challenge is to define – in practical terms – the “broad social acceptance” government he has promised.

In his first statement after the results and his victory were made official, Nicos Christodoulides said he is meeting on Monday with the leaders of political parties to form a government of broad social acceptance.

This has been one of the main promises of his election campaign which officially kick-started in the summer.

He has also committed to a 50% participation of women in his Cabinet while almost all of his ministers will be mainly technocrats and young people.

“The Cypriot people have spoken, tomorrow is a new day and everything I have promised during the election campaign I will try to implement,” he said.

“I will do my best not only to meet the expectations of the Cypriot people but to also unite political forces, that is why in the next few days I will ask to see all the party leaders before I set up a government of broad social acceptance,” he added.

The President-elect also said he would talk and exchange views with them before adding: “You understand that the final decisions are up to me, but we will work together for, I repeat, a government of broad social acceptance so that we can clearly better meet the expectations of society.”

“Because at the end of the day,” he said, “the key issue for me – and I am sure for everyone – is to meet the expectations of the Cypriot people. We have many challenges ahead of us, challenges which only if we all work together will be successfully met.”