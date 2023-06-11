Serious traffic collision in Limassol, three injured

A serious traffic collision occurred shortly after noon in the area of Mesa Gitonia in Limassol.

According to the information so far, the collision occurred between two vehicles at the junction of G. Neophytou and Areti streets.

As a result of the collision, one vehicle moved uncontrollably toward the wall of a house, east of the street, and hit three of the five women who were on the sidewalk.

As of this time, two have minor injuries, while the third has serious injuries to her legs.

The cause of the new collision is under investigation.