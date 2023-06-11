NewsLocalSerious traffic collision in Limassol, three injured

Serious traffic collision in Limassol, three injured

Collision
Collision

A serious traffic collision occurred shortly after noon in the area of Mesa Gitonia in Limassol.

According to the information so far, the collision occurred between two vehicles at the junction of G. Neophytou and Areti streets.

As a result of the collision, one vehicle moved uncontrollably toward the wall of a house, east of the street, and hit three of the five women who were on the sidewalk.

As of this time, two have minor injuries, while the third has serious injuries to her legs.

The cause of the new collision is under investigation.

By gavriella
Previous article
Montenegro holds parliamentary vote to secure reforms, EU path
Next article
Child dies after Turkish Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Budapest

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros