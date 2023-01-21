Serious traffic accident occurs in Limassol

A serious road accident occurred on Saturday afternoon on a road in the Limassol district.

According to preliminary information from the Limassol Traffic Police, under conditions that are being investigated, a motorcyclist on the road Trimiklini to Agios Mamas lost control of his motorcycle and entered an adjacent field where he hit a tree and cut it off.

An ambulance arrived at the scene and transported the injured driver to the Limassol General Hospital.

The driver appears to have serious injuries.

Members of the Lania Police Station and Limassol Traffic Police were called to the scene for on-site examinations and investigation into the circumstances of the new serious traffic accident.