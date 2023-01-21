NewsLocalSerious traffic accident occurs in Limassol

Serious traffic accident occurs in Limassol

A serious road accident occurred on Saturday afternoon on a road in the Limassol district.

According to preliminary information from the Limassol Traffic Police, under conditions that are being investigated, a motorcyclist on the road Trimiklini to Agios Mamas lost control of his motorcycle and entered an adjacent field where he hit a tree and cut it off.

An ambulance arrived at the scene and transported the injured driver to the Limassol General Hospital.

The driver appears to have serious injuries.

Members of the Lania Police Station and Limassol Traffic Police were called to the scene for on-site examinations and investigation into the circumstances of the new serious traffic accident.

By gavriella
Previous article
Nigeria sets date for first census in 17 years

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros