Serious traffic accident in Paphos with three people injured

A serious traffic accident occurred at noon at busy Eleftherious Venizelou Avenue in Paphos. Four vehicles were involved, one of which was overturned and three people were injured. Fortunately the worst was avoided since the vehicle stopped before reaching a cafe and a bakery with several customers.

According to the Police, the accident occurred when under conditions that are being investigated a vehicle going into the center of the town collided with another car coming out of a side street. After the collision, the one car overturned and literally ended up at the entrance of commercial stores, fortunately without injuring anyone. The cars involved hit another parked vehicle and a parked motorcycle causing damage.

Three people were injured and have been transferred to the Paphos General hospital. They have been hospitalized but out of danger.

