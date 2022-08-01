NewsLocalSerbian FM Selaković starts working visit to Cyprus

Serbian FM Selaković starts working visit to Cyprus

Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikola Selaković on Monday began a working visit to Nicosia holding talks with his Cypriot counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides.

The two ministers will continue their discussions over a working lunch.

The talks between Kasoulides and Selaković are focusing, among other issues, on the framework of bilateral cooperation and the consideration of ways to further deepen relations in a wide range of sectors.

As well as on EU-Serbia relations and other regional and international matters.

Moreover, they will exchange views on the Cyprus problem, the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the situation in the Western Balkans region as well as other issues of common interest.

During his visit Selaković will also be House President Annita Demetriou.

 

