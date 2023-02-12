See the ballot and learn where you vote today

The ballot:

There are three different ways voters can find out where they are voting, according to the Chief Returning Officer.

Where to vote:

Internet:

Click HERE to find out where to vote.

Enter your ID number and date of birth.

Text message to 1199, entering:

wtv blank ID number blank date of birth

e.g. wtv 900500 01/06/1990

Telephone information service:

Pancyprian number: 77 77 22 12

Nicosia: 22804348, 22804295, 22804349, 22804283

Limassol: 25806443, 25806454, 25806406, 25806447

Famagusta: 23200935, 23200937, 23200938, 23200922

Larnaca: 24801870, 24801872, 24801858, 24801868

Paphos: 26801143, 26801144, 26801148

Ministry of Interior: 22867640

The correct way of voting

The Chief Returning Officer reminds that according to the provisions of the electoral legislation, the only designated signs with which voters can vote are the “X”, the “+”, and the “√”.

Voters should vote by marking one of the designated points in the large rectangle below the photo of their preferred candidate(s) after entering the voting booth.

If the voter marks any other mark or letter by which his/her identity can be verified, the ballot paper will be invalid.

If the voter votes in any part of the ballot paper other than the rectangle under the photograph of his/her preferred candidate, the ballot paper will also be invalid.