Second person arrested for shooting on New Year’s Day

The Paphos Police made a second arrest in connection with the case of malicious damage and shooting on New Year’s Day in Paphos.

According to Paphos police director Nikos Tsapi, a 27-year-old man was arrested on Friday, while a 24-year-old man has already been remanded in custody for five days.

According to the Police, on Monday 2.1.23 it was reported by a 28-year-old permanent resident of Cyprus that on New Year’s Day, around 04:30 in the morning, while he was having fun in Paphos with two friends, he received a phone call from a person he knows, who asked him to meet at a certain point in Paphos to discuss a private dispute.

When the 28-year-old went there with his two friends, he met the person, and during their conversation, he heard a gunshot. Then, the person who requested the appointment left the place in his car, while the complainant heard two more shots. He subsequently determined that one of the shots had hit his car.

After further investigation, the police secured testimony against two persons aged 24 and 27, warrants were issued against them, and they were arrested.

Investigations continue.