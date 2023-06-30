Second man succumbs to stab wounds sustained during scuffle outside Ypsonas pub

A second man on Friday morning succumbed to stab wounds he sustained after defending a friend with whom they had gone out to a pub in Ypsonas on Wednesday evening.

Dead is Michalis Michael, 51, who had undergone surgery and was in critical condition in Limassol General Hospital since early hours of Thursday.

The first victim is Marios Onisiforou, a 44-year-old father of two, who succumbed to his stab wounds shortly after the pub scuffle.

Police had arrested and remanded in custody two men, aged 54 and 49, who are expected to re-appear before court later on Friday following the new development. They will now face double murder charges.

Police also said testimonies indicate that the victims were defending a friend who had differences in business dealings with the two suspects.

The specific man, aged 43, managed to escape with an injury to his hand.

All involved in the fatal incident were Greek Cypriot.

Limassol CID continues investigations to determine the exact nature of the bloody events.