Increased security measures around Pournara migrant centre to cost €1.2 million

After Friday’s serious incidents at the Pournara migrant reception centre increased security measures are to be implemented promptly including the erection of a second high fence with a railing and an intermediate road between the two structures.

This will enable patrol controls by security forces with the construction cost estimated at €1.2 billion, Philenews reported on Monday citing insiders.

Insiders also reiterated that this is necessary to tackle an increasing feeling of insecurity in the surrounding area as well as to combat illegal employment.

On Monday, a crew will be in the area to repair the Nicosia-Troodos highway fence around the area of ​​Kokkinotrimithia where Pournara is located.

A passage has been opened from where irregular migrants from Pournara are ‘escaping’.

Moreover, increased lighting at the entrance of Kokkinotrimithia area is to take place promptly so as to raise the residents’ feeling of security.

At the same time, Interior Minister Nicos Nouris intensifies efforts at international level to get support and assistance for the Cyprus Republic in efforts to tackle massive and systematic flows of irregular migrants from entering the country through the Turkish-occupied territory.