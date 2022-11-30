Second chance for glamping in Cyprus, House plenum vote on Friday  

The House plenum on Friday will either give a second chance to the introduction of glamping in Cyprus or again vote down the proposed bill which has now been amended.

Last June, concerns about encroaching on the environment ended up blocking the bill on the newest trend of glamorous camping.

However, the new bill legislates tough criteria for campsite owners who wish to cater to tourists seeking a glamping experience – mainly in the Akamas and Troodos forests.

Relevant legislation which was recently reviewed by the House Trade and Commerce Committee includes additional provisions as regards the operation of these luxury camp.

The aim is the protection of the environment, the flora and fauna of the area where they will operate and the faithful observance of the management plans of the areas of the “Nature 2000” network and others protected areas.