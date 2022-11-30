NewsLocalSecond chance for glamping in Cyprus, House plenum vote on Friday  

Second chance for glamping in Cyprus, House plenum vote on Friday  

Glamping
Glamping

The House plenum on Friday will either give a second chance to the introduction of glamping in Cyprus or again vote down the proposed bill which has now been amended.

Last June, concerns about encroaching on the environment ended up blocking the bill on the newest trend of glamorous camping.

However, the new bill legislates tough criteria for campsite owners who wish to cater to tourists seeking a glamping experience – mainly in the Akamas and Troodos forests.

Relevant legislation which was recently reviewed by the House Trade and Commerce  Committee includes additional provisions as regards the operation of these luxury  camp.

The aim is the protection of the environment, the flora and fauna of the area where they will operate and the faithful observance of the management plans of the areas of the “Nature 2000” network and others protected areas.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Compromise solution looms over delays in Gesy’s induction of new life-saving drugs

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros