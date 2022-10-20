NewsLocalSecond balcony collapse in a day in Limassol; woman in hospital

Second balcony collapse in a day in Limassol; woman in hospital

Another balcony collapsed on Thursday in Limassol, injuring a woman who was standing below.

Police said that a balcony on the seventh floor of a building on Georgiou Katsonotou street collapsed around 3 pm.

A 66-year-old woman standing below suffered head injuries and was transferred to the hospital with an ambulance.

Earlier on Thursday morning another balcony collapsed, this time on Limassol’s Makarios Avenue, fortunately, causing no injuries.

In July, five people were seriously injured when balconies collapsed, in two separate incidents in Paphos, raising questions about the sustainability of old buildings.

Fifth-floor balcony of building in Limassol main road collapses (photos)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
