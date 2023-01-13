Search warrant at home of army officer inciting homophobia and hate speech

Police on Thursday executed a search warrant at the home of a National Guard officer who had incited homophobia and hate speech in a video.

This is what Philenews reports, adding that the moment the complaint about the existence of the video was filed police began investigating the case.

A laptop computer belonging to the officer under suspicion was also seized.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou has confirmed both the executed search warrant and that documents have been seized but refused to elaborate.

He only said that the Electronic Crime Sub-Division has already received a number of statements as part of the investigation of the case.

The officer is already facing possible disciplinary charges, according to Defence Ministry spokesman Andreas Stylianou.

In fact, the head of the army called for the appointment of an investigating officer into the case and for disciplinary action to be taken if the need arises.