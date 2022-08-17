Sea turtles seen at Cyprus’s coastal waters

Following recent reports by citizens about the strong presence of sea turtles in Cyprus’s coastal waters, the Department of Fisheries and Marine Research is informing the public that the presence of turtles in Cyprus’s coastal waters is something natural during this time of the year and does not cause any concern.

During the laying period, Cyprus is lucky to have in its waters and beaches 2-7 species of sea turtles. Two of these species are the Caretta caretta and the Chelonia mydas.

Usually turtles use Cyprus’s beaches to make their nests and lay their eggs and then most of them will begin their trip for other areas of the Mediterranean.