NewsLocalSea turtles seen at Cyprus’s coastal waters

Sea turtles seen at Cyprus’s coastal waters

Loggerheads return to same feeding grounds research shows (video)

Following recent reports by citizens about the strong presence of sea turtles in Cyprus’s coastal waters, the Department of Fisheries and Marine Research is informing the public that the presence of turtles in Cyprus’s coastal waters is something natural during this time of the year and does not cause any concern.

During the laying period, Cyprus is lucky to have in its waters and beaches 2-7 species of sea turtles. Two of these species are the Caretta caretta and the Chelonia mydas.

Usually turtles use Cyprus’s beaches to make their nests and lay their eggs and then most of them will begin their trip for other areas of the Mediterranean.

By gavriella
Previous articleTastes of Cyprus. Forviotissa Restaurant in Nikitari
Next articlePachamama Project 2022 – ELYSIUM at the Angel’s Hills on September 10/11

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros